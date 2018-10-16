Jonesport clammers seek path, not road, to shore

by Nancy Beal

On and on for months, Jonesport selectmen have talked about providing access to the shore and clam flats off the Jewett Road in Masons Bay on behalf of the town’s clam harvesters. They have reached out to a landowner in the area, exploring the acquisition of land for a road that would allow them to drive to the shore. Early last month, after sensing confusion about what the diggers wanted, they penned a letter to the town shellfish committee, asking what was actually sought.