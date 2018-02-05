Jonesport budget ready for town meeting March 12

by Nancy Beal

The Jonesport budget committee gathered in the town office Wednesday, Jan. 24 and set the figures for voters’ approval at their upcoming town meeting on March 12. The grand total is $702,607, but could be $40,000 less if voters forego granting a rebate to those who pay their taxes early. The $40,000 is the amount that would need to be raised to cover such rebates, which have been voted down in recent years. If the pattern holds, the budget’s bottom line would only be $662,607, an increase of $18,619 over last year’s total of $643,988.