Machias

Jonesport-Beals schools take STEM to elementary kids

by Steve Colhoun

   With the growth of knowledge, there are always changes to education, in both content and methods. Yet because of the rapid advances in technology in recent years, the teaching profession has struggled to adapt, as we witness ongoing teacher shortages along with the evolution of STEM curricula. The importance of science, technology, engineering and math  in school is unquestionable, but how to apply class time, and at what age, is still developing.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 14,2018
Related Posts
Compact Heart and Soul student award
No image
STEM café for mass disasters
No image
Narraguagus Knights bid falls short