Jonesport-Beals schools take STEM to elementary kids
by Steve Colhoun
With the growth of knowledge, there are always changes to education, in both content and methods. Yet because of the rapid advances in technology in recent years, the teaching profession has struggled to adapt, as we witness ongoing teacher shortages along with the evolution of STEM curricula. The importance of science, technology, engineering and math in school is unquestionable, but how to apply class time, and at what age, is still developing.