Jonesport-Beals High School 1st quarter honor roll

Michael Kelley, Principal of Jonesport-Beals High School, announces the honor roll for the first ranking period:

 Grade 12- High Honors: Rachel Phillips, Ivy Robinson, Carol Smith

Honors: J-Lynn Beal, Austin Grant, Josef Guptill, Rana Turchi, Luke Wilson

Grade 11- High Honors: Judson Carver,  Stephen Cirone

Honors: Tyler Childers. Jasmine Floyd, Shawn Johnson, Jr., Evan Merchant, Mitch White, Reed Willette

Grade 10- High Honors: Ryan Alley, Kaylee Ireland, Lindsey Wilson

EditorDec 13,2017
