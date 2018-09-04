Jonesport Avenue status questioned by Charles Look

by Nancy Beal

Jonesport Avenue: public or private? That was the issue brought to selectmen August 29 by Charles Look who, with his brother Ed, owns and operates a seafood business at what was originally a sardine factory on Moosabec Reach east of the Beals Island Bridge. A recent code violation for an unpermitted paved path and doorstep to a building he had recently built alerted him that the loop road, that he had always assumed was a private way owned by him and his brother, was considered a town road where construction was bound by town ordinances.