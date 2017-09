Sunrise Care Facility is pleased to announce that Julia Alley, business office manager, has been chosen to receive the 2017 Maine Health Care Association Celebrating Excellence in Caregiving Award. Julia has been employed at Sunrise Care Facility for 23 years. Throughout her many years of service, she has served as a C.N.A., a C.N.A.-M., the Dietary Manager and in her current role as the Business Office Manager.