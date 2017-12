by Nancy Beal

The first Downeast snowstorm has come and gone and the issue of who will plow a side road in Jonesport leading from Main Street to Moosabec Reach is still unresolved. David Wardwell, the only year-round resident of five who have houses on Ice Hill South has asked the town to settle a dispute in the area arising from some decorative granite boulders that the town’s snow plow contractor says prohibits him from plowing the congested neighborhood.