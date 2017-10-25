Jonesport

Jonesport’s beacon bell and belfry restoration

Work on Jonesport’s Sawyer Memorial Congregational Church 100+-year-old steeple continues. Last week, Phase 2 was completed with the removal of the belfry and clock. The bell and remains of the belfry will be capped to keep out the weather while fundraising for a fiberglass replacement continues. A Christmas craft fair is planned for November 4, with a fish chowder/beef stew lunch, silent auction, white elephant sale, hourly door prizes and a grand prize (turkey dinner) drawing at 1 p.m. Photos by Nancy Beal

EditorOct 25,2017
