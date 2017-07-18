Jonesboro senior sews heartfelt comfort for sick children

Annie B. White, a native of Jonesboro who now resides at Changing Tides Residential Care Facility in Harrington, has been busy sewing and stuffing felt “Bridges” hearts.

The Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Center is a pediatric hospital located in Tacoma, Washington where the red velvet hearts were originally handed out to children in the cardiac support group. Over the years, this practice has expanded to include many hospitals worldwide.