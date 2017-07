On July 14 at approximately 6:32 a.m. the Washington County Regional Communications Center (WCRCC) received a 911 call to report a head-on collision on Rt 1 in Jonesboro near the Blue Bird Ranch. The caller reported a dump truck and a car were involved, with two people injured, one seriously and trapped in the car. The WCRCC dispatched police units, area fire departments and an ambulance to the scene.