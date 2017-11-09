Jonesboro Harvest Craft Fair slated for Saturday, Nov. 11

On Saturday, Nov. 11 the ladies of the Jonesboro Union Church Auxiliary are holding the Annual Jonesboro Harvest Craft Fair. This year the harvest fair is held at the Chandler River Community Center (next to the Jonesboro Union Church) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair features local crafters with unique, high quality items for early Christmas shopping. Coffee and homemade donuts are available in the morning. Chili, American chop suey, chili dogs or good ole’ steamed hot dogs and chips are being served for lunch. The church ladies’ baked goods and fudge are available.