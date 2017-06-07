Machias
Jonesport

Jonesboro biomass plant offline

The Jonesboro biomass plant, originally called Ultra Power and now owned by Stored Solar, has been offline for 10 weeks for boiler repair and build-up of wood supply, according to company spokesmen. The plant is one of three biomass facilities in Maine sharing a $13.4 million state subsidy designed to keep the industry in business as an energy source and consumer of logging products. The subsidy recipients are collectively required to buy 500,000 tons of wood products, invest $2.5 million in the plants, and employ 42 people.

Default

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorJun 07,2017
Related Posts
No image
Expanding Broadband Access for Maine’s Rural Communities
No image
Lacrosse team pioneers virtual meet & greet
The cast of “Schoolhouse Rock” takes a bow