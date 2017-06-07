Jonesboro biomass plant offline

The Jonesboro biomass plant, originally called Ultra Power and now owned by Stored Solar, has been offline for 10 weeks for boiler repair and build-up of wood supply, according to company spokesmen. The plant is one of three biomass facilities in Maine sharing a $13.4 million state subsidy designed to keep the industry in business as an energy source and consumer of logging products. The subsidy recipients are collectively required to buy 500,000 tons of wood products, invest $2.5 million in the plants, and employ 42 people.