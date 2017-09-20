Join the fight to lower taxes and help Maine families prosper
by Governor Paul LePage
It is so refreshing to have a president in the White House who truly understands what it takes to create jobs and grow the economy.
From his long and successful career in business, President Trump knows firsthand that a burdensome tax code doesn’t create jobs, it kills them. When he outlined his vision for tax reform last week, I was pleased to see it will help Maine families keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.