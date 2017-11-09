John P. Gray Machias

John Perl Gray, 39, passed away unexpectedly October 29, 2017 in Lewiston. He was born September 22, 1978 in Machias the son of Perley R. Gray and Valerie (Schencks) Look.

He attended Machias schools, and went on to work in the family concrete business. He loved spending time with family, especially with his children, John Justin and Sabrina Rose.

He is survived by his son, John Justin Gray; and daughter, Sabrina Rose; his father, Perley and wife, Kathy of East Machias; his mother, Valerie Look of Ellsworth; brothers, Todd Gray of Machiasport, Mark Look of Brewer, and Marty Shaw of Naples; sisters, Jennie Richards of Machias, Colleen Shaw of Saco, Cindy Blessing of PA, and Lisa Gray of Winterport; three step-brothers, David, Dana, and Eugene; and one step-sister, Melissa.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 at the Getchell Cemetery, Marshfield.

