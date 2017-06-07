John H. Ahlin scholarships awarded

Photo 1 Lacey Kalloch

Photo 2 Libby Kalloch

The John H. Ahlin Scholarship has been awarded to two graduating high school seniors from Washington Academy in East Machias. Scholarships, each in the amount of $500, have been awarded to Lacey Kalloch and Libby Kalloch, the daughters of Matthew and Darnell Kalloch from Cutler.

Lacey, a 2017 graduate of Washington Academy will be attending Washington County Community College, pursuing a two year degree in Human Services.