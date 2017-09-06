Jewels of Trescott

Getting acquainted with Moose Cove

The Ridge Trail in Moose Cove is an unspoiled, beautiful stretch of terrain that occupies the Bog Brook Preserve in the rural township of Trescott. While traveling on Route 191 north east of Cutler, it may be tricky catching a glimpse of the sign alerting motorists to Moose Cove, as one notes the thick forests and bogs of either side of the road. But once you locate the entrance, you will be treated to a peaceful wooded hike complete with some stunning views.