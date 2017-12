Heaven gained a special angel as her blue eyes closed. Jean Marie (Clark) Richardson of East Machias passed away on Dec. 14,2017 after a courageous fight with lung cancer. She was born on July 15, 1952 in Machias, Maine the daughter of John & Gertrude (Mayhew) Clark. Jean graduated from high school at Washington Academy in 1970 and in 1973 she married Dale Richardson and together they owned Dale Richardson & Son Concrete. Jean also was a homemaker and mother to their loving son Ryan. Jean enjoyed having friends and family with her always, and everyone loved to go “Jean’s Beach”. Growing up, all the neighborhood kids would be found there on hot summer days. She also loved supporting everyone at their sporting events and activities. She was a mother/grandmother to everyone. Jean was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be remembered for her laughter and love of life. Her greatest joy was her beautiful granddaughter Bristol.

Jean leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her husband Dale Richardson, son and daughter-in-law Ryan & Logan Richardson and her granddaughter Bristol Richardson.

She also leaves wonderful laughs and memories with many, many other family and friends. She always enjoyed her time spent with her two best friends Patty Snowdeal and Marlene Wood.

Jean is predeceased by her father and mother John & Gertrude Clark, stepmother Mary Smith Clark and brother Larry Clark.

A Celebration of Life will be held December 23, 2017 @ 11:00 a.m. at Elm Street School in East Machias.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s name to: Down East Community Hospital, Fox Comfort Care Suite, 11 Hospital Drive, Machias, Me or Lafayette Cancer Center, 33 Whiting Hill Rd, Brewer, Me 04412.

