Janice Elizabeth (Johnson) Pineo Hudson

]anice Elizabeth (Johnson) Pineo, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 10, 2018. She was born August 7, 1944, in Machias, the daughter of Elmer R. and Vivian (Stoddard) Johnson.

Janice grew up on Dublin Street and often spoke of her childhood, recalling memories of playing on Dublin Street Hill through the seasons, walking to school, going to movies, and spending days on the beach at Roque Bluffs. Janice loved to cook and enjoyed food, and it became a standing joke that she could remember exactly what was served on an outing or for a holiday. Janice’s father, as a telephone lineman, regularly traveled across the state and sometimes temporarily moved the family with him. Janice especially enjoyed those stays on Islesboro and Vinalhaven.

She graduated from Machias High School in 1962 and married Dale G. Pineo of Columbia Falls the following year on August 9. The family settled in Hudson, where Dale was a teaching principal and Janice a homemaker. She and Dale loved to take the family camping, particularly to Perry and Prince Edward Island, Canada. PEI was a regular destination for years, with bakeries and beaches always on the itinerary.

Janice fought a lifelong battle with a neuromuscular disease that slowly took away many of her physical abilities. Her deep devotion to God and her love of family and friends kept her going.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dale; two sons, Dale Jr. and his wife, Melanie, of Glenburn, and Matthew of Brownville; daughters Janine and Faith, both of Hudson; grandchildren Cassandra, Benjamin, Caleb and Isaac; mother Vivian and sister Maryellen Johnson, both of Machias. She was predeceased by her father.

As Janice requested, there will be no services. Those who wish, may make a donation in her name to a charity of their choice.

She was greatly loved and will be missed deeply by all who were blessed to know her beautiful spirit and kind heart. Psalm 91:2.

Cremation arrangements are in care of ThompsonFuneralHomeCorith.com