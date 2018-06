Jana Elaine Pettegrow of Bangor, Maine died from pneumonia complications at Mass General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 14, 2018. Jana was born in Machias on December 26, 1977, the daughter of Wayne L. Pettegrow of Machiasport and Susan Radley of Machias. She was predeceased by grandparents Richard and Nonie Pettegrow of Machiasport, and Robert and Faye Ackley of Cutler.