Jacksonville Cemetery News

The new steel fence installed on Monday Sept. 25 along Route 191 at the Jacksonville Cemetery will be dedicated at 10 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 30. The cemetery association encourages all to visit and view this great accomplishment. Now is the time to remove the old decorations and put on the new fall decorations. There are trash barrels for this purpose at the crypt. Any items that can be composted should be placed on the ground by the trash barrels. For more information please contact Nate at 255-8230 or nate.pennell@myfairpoint.net