The Jacksonville Cemetery Association met on Tuesday, April 17, at the Jacksonville Grange Hall in East Machias. President Nathan Pennell welcomed everyone and introductions were made. Everyone who attends is a member and all are welcome. A progress report was provided including success and challenges from last year. The 2018 work plan was provided and copies of the current by-laws were available. Copies of these are available to anyone upon request. The Perpetual Care fund was discussed. Transferring it to the Maine Community Foundation will provide four percent distribution and add