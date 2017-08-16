Ivan Leroy Alley - Jonesport

Ivan Leroy Alley, 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 7, 2017. He was born on January 22, 1955. The son of Morrill E. Alley and Rosalie W. Smith. Ivan was known and will be remembered for his kind heart, contagious smile, and love for New York Yankees baseball - a love passed down from generation to generation.

He spent many years driving to New York for his boss and friend, David Look. He enjoyed the friends he made along the way, including Eddie Hagan and Gay Crowley as well as everyone he met from Jonesport to New York. Ivan was predeceased by his parents, Morrill and Rosalie; niece Bridget; nephews James, Cory, and Michael; and his longtime girlfriend, Carol Graham. He will be missed by many, especially his pride and joy, his son Jared Ivan Alley, daughter-in-law Holly Crowley, and only grandson, Jaren Morrill Alley, “Gramps big boy”.

Beloved friends Loretta Robinson, Curtis and Betsy Robinson; sister Rebecca Alley and family; sister Carol Geel and family; sister Lisa Smith and family; sister Linda Sue and family; brother Gary Alley and family; nephew Jeremy Beal and niece Marie “Boop” Johnson and families; Daryl Young; Glenn Libby; Ivan Libby; the Libby family; Dean Beal; Billy Hinkley; Kenton Feeney; the Graham family: Tony, Lisa, Nicka, and Darren; Aunt Barbara Wright, caretaker of Snoop and Jeter, and many more.

Ivan cherished your memories together. A private celebration will be announced at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com