The combined Jonesport-Beals High School and Machias Memorial High School (MMHS) cross-country teams posed for this group photo last month. MMHS Coach Cindy Moore-Rossi trains both teams together, and then on race days the teams compete in their own colors. They call themselves the Royal Bulldogs, as a combination of their school team names. “We are one team wearing two uniforms,” said Moore-Rossi. Photo courtesy Anita McCurdy