It’s time for green eggs and ham radio

Children in preschool through first grade are invited to experience some real, live telecommunication at the Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben. The library will host Green Eggs & Ham Radio 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

The Dr. Seuss classic “Green Eggs & Ham” will be read to participants over the ham radio. Afterward, children will participate in some related activities, including using Morse Code.

The event is sponsored by Kidz radioActive, a group dedicated to inspiring children through science, electronics and amateur radio.