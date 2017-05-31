Machias

It’s beginning to look a lot like… spring!

Finally, after a long, cold, wet, and lingering six weeks, spring finally arrived in the Valley with wide swaths of green, buds bursting with hints of yellows and pinks, and of course, the black flys. The Machias Public Works crew was busy tidying up the parks and picnic areas, and are pictured here at the Gold Star Mothers Memorial on Route 1 adjacent the Bad Little Falls Bridge, with the delivery of sparkling park benches. 

Photo by Bill Kitchen

