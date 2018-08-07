Machias

It’s almost time to go wild for Blueberries!

Organizers of the 43rd Machias Wild Blueberry Festival say this year’s event, running from Friday, August 17 – Sunday, August 19, is a blueberry extravaganza not to be missed.  Throughout Machias there will be over 200 crafters, artisans, food vendors, new live entertainment and a host of blueberry activities, including the blueberry pie-eating contest, the blueberry pancake breakfast, the blueberry cooking contest, the blueberry farm tour, and, of course — the ever-popular Blueberry Musical!

DylanAug 07,2018
