by Phil Stuart

Every year during the Rotary Festival on Grand Manan Island an alumni basketball game is held at the islands’ consolidated school.

The island of Grand Manan is roughly 15 miles long and has a population of around 2,500. Their high school sometimes has an enrollment of 60 or 70 students that come from the island communities of North Head, Castalia Ingalls Head and Grand Harbour Seal Cove, Woodward’s Cove and the neighboring island of White Head.