INTERNITY sponsors 1st annual hike to combat veteran suicide

On average, 22 veterans/ active duty service members commit suicide on a daily basis across the United States.

In order to help fight to bring these suicide numbers down, INTERNITY will be sponsoring its 1st Annual INTERNITY/ D.E.S.T RuckMe 22, Oct. 20-22.

During these three days, members of INTERNITY Veterans Resource Center, along with members of Fire and Iron Athletics, will be hiking 22 miles of Washington County’s beautiful Sunrise Trail from Harrington to Machias in honor of our fallen Veterans and Active Duty Military Members.