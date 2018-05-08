International chorus sings of love

Quoddy Voices will present its spring concerts on Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 20 at 3 p.m., at the Eastport Arts Center. Our program, “Something About Love,” will explore the many different aspects of love and romance. It begins with three classic English madrigals filled with heartfelt adoration and humor, as well as the sorrow of rejection.

In Gustav Holst’s setting of the Cornish folk tune, “I Love My Love,” we learn of the return of the lover from the sea to rescue his maiden; and spring is certainly in the air with John Clements’ “Flower of Beauty.”