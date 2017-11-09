Installation of live nativity

The Living Nativity was installed November 5 for its 5th Christmas Season on the steps at Centre Street Congregational Church UCC in Machias. Installers this year were Harper Dean, Jim Jackson, Thornton Land, Greg Maxwell, Stuart Swain and Lin Warren. This annual gift from the church to the community is increasingly popular. It will be “live” for 2 early evenings in December. There will soon be a sign on the church and the Nativity which tell which dates it will be live.