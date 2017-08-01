Machias

Indivisible Maine group plans Mueller firing protests

Possible protests set for Machias, Eastport

As the nation speculates whether or not Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be fired, activists across the country are gearing up for a nationwide response.  Maine is no different. Local organizers are already making contingency plans for protests in Machias and Eastport.  Everyone participating in these events will be required to abide by all applicable laws and lawful orders of authorities. This event will be nonviolent and will not involve any civil disobedience or other violation of law.  

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorAug 01,2017
Related Posts
No image
Understanding Medicare’s Enrollment Rules
No image
The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt’s Darkest Journey
DCC wins “Community Matters More” grant