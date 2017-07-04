Machias

Ideas meet needs in revitalizing rural Maine

by Ruth Leubecker

A variety of ventures, often inching forward one step at a time, are responding to the variegated urgent needs in Washington County.

COMMENTARY

It didn’t happen overnight, and many of these enterprises are dedicated to staying, albeit facing a challenging survival. The Machias Marketplace, with its mantra of “local food for local people,” is now 12 years old. After a rocky start followed by seven years under Machias Hardware, it now has a new location adjacent to Posh and across from True Value. 

EditorJul 04,2017
