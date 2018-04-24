So many huddled together, attempting to stay warm as they nudge themselves with noses up trying to get to the surface for a better view. A view that is unknown at this very moment and continually drifts with time. The light that enters from above gets knocked around, never quite making it past the surface, and smiles only one color, that being blue, which gets lost as it sits on a field of blue, constantly moving under a blanket of blue, as white wisps of breath give comfort and solace, give life as they nudge and pry themselves up for a better view; to make the world a better place.