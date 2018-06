by Nancy Beal

The four residents of Jonesport’s Ice Hill South who have been feuding — at times, bitterly — about property lines and use of each other’s property by visitors, came to the Jonesport selectmen’s May 30 meeting with news of a reconciliation. Selectman Billy Milliken said he had been talking with the four — Anthony Casino, Brian Lawrence, Ray Jones and David Wardwell — earlier that afternoon and the outcome had been agreements all around.