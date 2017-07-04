Husson University announces spring 2017 president’s list
Husson University is pleased to share their Spring 2017 President’s List. Students who earn President’s List honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of between 3.80 to 4.0 during the period. Weston Ranalli of Big Lake Twp, ME is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. Laura Barnett of Calais, ME is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
