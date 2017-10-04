Hunters for the Hungry Program

Attention hunters!

Hunters for the Hungry is a cooperative program between the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) within the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry. This program provides a means for hunters to donate all or a portion of their hunt to a family in need.

This program has been extremely beneficial to our citizens, providing lean, high protein meats to food pantries, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters.