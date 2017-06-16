Human foosball competition set for Bold Coast Sea & Sky Festival
Have you ever seen a life size foosball court with people acting as the player pieces? Some people got a taste of it in last year’s Bold Coast Sea and Sky Festival. You will be able to enjoy it again at the July 21- 22 festival in downtown Machias.
It’s believed that foosball started as a parlor game in the 1880s, possibly in different parts of Europe. Nobody is sure who invented it, but its popularity grew and finally was exported across the sea to America.
Default