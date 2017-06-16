Human foosball competition set for Bold Coast Sea & Sky Festival

Have you ever seen a life size foosball court with people acting as the player pieces? Some people got a taste of it in last year’s Bold Coast Sea and Sky Festival. You will be able to enjoy it again at the July 21- 22 festival in downtown Machias.

It’s believed that foosball started as a parlor game in the 1880s, possibly in different parts of Europe. Nobody is sure who invented it, but its popularity grew and finally was exported across the sea to America.