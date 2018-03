by Phil Stuart

The sixth-seeded Penobscot Valley Howlers of Howland ended the Calais Blue Devils boys’ season on Feb. 14 in Howland by a score of 66-49. The Howlers came out of a low-scoring first quarter with a 6-4 lead but over the next eight minutes the hosts outscored Darren Constant’s club 26-11 for a sizable half-time lead of 32-15.