How to weigh in on the tax increase
Washington County is divided into three districts, each electing one commissioner and three budget committee representatives. The budget committee has full responsibility for creating and approving the county budget. Residents wishing to weigh in on the proposed tax increase should reach out to their local selectboards and/or their district budget committee members shown below. More information can be found by visiting www.washingtoncountymaine.com.
District One: All towns from Robbinston north.