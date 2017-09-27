How to stop unwanted junk mail and guard against mail fraud

Dear Savvy Senior,

My elderly father gets over 100 pieces of junk mail every week, and I just discovered that he’s given away nearly $5,000 over the past few months to many of the solicitors that mail him this junk. Can you offer any tips on how can I stop this?

Irritated Son

Dear Irritated,

Millions of older Americans get bombarded with unwanted junk mail these days, including “mail fraud” schemes that you and your dad need to be particularly careful of. Here’s are some tips that may help.

Mail Fraud Alert