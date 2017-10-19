Machias

How to search for forgotten 401(k) money

Dear Savvy Senior,

How do I find an old 401(k) that I think I contributed money to at a former employer?

Approaching Retirement

 Dear Approaching,

If you think you may have lost track of a 401(k) retirement account, you aren’t alone. As Americans jump from job to job, many leave scraps of their company sponsored 401(k) plans behind, believing they’ll deal with it later, but never do. To help you look for an old 401(k), here are some suggestions along with some free resources that can help you search.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorOct 19,2017
Related Posts
No image
SummerKeys Concert series begin in Lubec
Phil Alley 14-foot Cora donated to Jonesport Historical Society
No image
Land Transfers by deed August 11 through August 24, 2017