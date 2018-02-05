Machias

Hospitals partner to boost services, share resources

by Ruth Leubecker

Washington County’s two hospitals are taking new steps toward maximizing existing programs while moving toward a future on a firmer footing.

“We’re going to open a program in mid-March in Calais,” says Dennis Welsh ,CEO of Down East Community Hospital (DECH). “We’ve been working since last fall  on this, and we’re excited that Kara Dwight, DO, and Christian Inegbenijie, MD, will be rotating to Calais two days a week. Additionally, she’ll be seeing patients. We’re helping Calais, but we’re also keeping our babies in Washington County.”

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 05,2018
Related Posts
No image
Community Calendar
195th Army Band’s Concert Band performs in Ellsworth
No image
Royal Squads sweep Sumner