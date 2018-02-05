Hospitals partner to boost services, share resources

by Ruth Leubecker

Washington County’s two hospitals are taking new steps toward maximizing existing programs while moving toward a future on a firmer footing.

“We’re going to open a program in mid-March in Calais,” says Dennis Welsh ,CEO of Down East Community Hospital (DECH). “We’ve been working since last fall on this, and we’re excited that Kara Dwight, DO, and Christian Inegbenijie, MD, will be rotating to Calais two days a week. Additionally, she’ll be seeing patients. We’re helping Calais, but we’re also keeping our babies in Washington County.”