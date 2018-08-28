Hospice volunteers sought for rewarding experiences

by Lura Jackson

To the uninitiated, “hospice” may imply focusing on the end of an individual’s life. For those who have been a part of the process, it often represents a beginning rather than an ending. Hospice is a program that lends greater meaning to the life of its clients and their families and at the same time enriching the volunteers that undertake it – thus enabling the creation of meaningful relationships that carry the memory of shared experiences far into the future.