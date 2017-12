by Phil Stuart

The Hoops for Health basketball tournament was another huge success for the second year in a row.

The two-day tournament held on Dec. 1-2 featured the boys and girls teams from Narraguagus High School, Jonesport-Beals High School, Machias Memorial High School and Washington Academy. The tourney featured four games on both Friday and Saturday with excellent attendance.

The tournament raised $13,000 dollars for the Downeast Community Hospital’s Obstetrics Department.