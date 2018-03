Arise Addiction Recovery hosted its First Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 25. The event drew registrations from 20 teams, and served as a fundraiser for the residential recovery center which has a 12-bed home in Machias. This trio from Machiasport said they were happy to support Arise, even though they lost their match. From left to right, Bobby Richardson, Eric Beiler and Caleb Ricker. See full story page 1. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon