Machias
Sports

Honors for local athletes

by Phil Stuart

The Penobscot Valley Conference recently selected its all stars in basketball for the 2017-18 season.

Kyle Case of Washington Academy (WA) was a Big East second team selection. Jacob Godfrey of Machias, who played for  this season, was a first team selection.

The Washington Academy girls’ team won this year’s Class B Sportsmanship Award in the Big East.

Tihomer Babic of WA received an honorable mention.

Madelyn Willey and Brandon Allard of WA were winners of the Paul Souex Award.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorApr 04,2018
Related Posts
No image
Machias selectboard debates recreational marijuana, food ordinance
Students in Eastport learn the art of casting metal
Senior Companion Program honors volunteers