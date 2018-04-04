Honors for local athletes

by Phil Stuart

The Penobscot Valley Conference recently selected its all stars in basketball for the 2017-18 season.

Kyle Case of Washington Academy (WA) was a Big East second team selection. Jacob Godfrey of Machias, who played for this season, was a first team selection.

The Washington Academy girls’ team won this year’s Class B Sportsmanship Award in the Big East.

Tihomer Babic of WA received an honorable mention.

Madelyn Willey and Brandon Allard of WA were winners of the Paul Souex Award.