Honorees

Washington Academy played its last home boys’ basketball game of the season on Monday, Jan. 29 and honored Dick Gardner and his wife Margaret Gardner during halftime.

Dick Gardner recently retired from the Washington Academy Board of Trustees after 55 years of service to the school first as a student and athlete, then as a coach, athletic director, parent, WA board member, WA board president, and friend of the school.The pair were presented with a banner which now hangs in the Gardner gymnasium and commemorates his service. Photo courtesy Hannah Sprague

Feb 09,2018
