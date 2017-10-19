Homeland Security grants to continue accepting Maine licenses

The Department of Homeland Security has extended a grace period for the State of Maine’s REAL ID Act compliance, which will allow federal agencies to continue to accept driver’s licenses and identification cards from Maine.

The Department of Homeland security issued a compliance waiver to the State of Maine on June 15, 2017, which expired at midnight on Oct. 10, 2017. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap submitted a request for a one-year renewal on Sept. 15, 2017.