Machias

Hire-A-Vet Campaign offers employers veteran recruitment, retention training

Maine’s Hire-A-Vet Campaign is offering businesses attendance at Military Culture 202, a no-cost training seminar to help employers recruit and retain veterans to their workforce. A panel of employers, including IDEXX, Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems (EMHS) and the State of Maine, will also share their best practices for recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans during the seminar. Two dates are available: Jan. 25 at Bangor Savings Bank, 5 Senator Way in Augusta, and February 1 at the Greater Portland CareerCenter, 151 Jetport Blvd. in Portland, each from 1 to 4 p.m.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorJan 17,2018
Related Posts
Exhibition tackles emotional reality of displaced people
Small aircraft crashes at Machias Valley Municipal Airport
Special commissioners’ meeting addresses rise in crime, drop in police officers