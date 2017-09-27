The highs of Grand Manan

Drive an hour north of Machias and enter into Canada. Travel over hills and next to forests and pass through the small town of Blacks Harbour. Amidst the morning fog, board the massive ferry that takes you through the wild Bay of Fundy. The journey here is half of the adventure. Stand on the passenger deck and feel invigorated by the brisk gusts that run through your hair. Sail past islands, playful porpoises, or even a distant whale. An hour and a half later you arrive on a new land. You are on Grand Manan.